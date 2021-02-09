Guyana should partner with Suriname to meet shore base needs – Suriname Oil Boss

Kaieteur News – As it stands, neither Guyana nor Suriname can independently offset the shortfalls in their shore bases for the oil and gas sector. Cognizant of these deficiencies, Rudolf Elias, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Suriname’s state oil company, Staatsolie, has posited that both countries should partner to meet and supply those shore base demands.

A shore base is an onshore support facility, which during drilling, development, maintenance and producing operations, provides services to the oil companies. These services include: handling waste management, chemical storage, warehousing, construction, berthing of supply vessels, cargo-marshaling area, loading and offloading, supply chain management, expatriate management, and customs services.

During his debut appearance on Kaieteur Radio’s Guyana’s Oil & You, the Suriname Oil Boss reminded that one of the basic things both Guyana and Suriname need to prudently manage the oil sector would be that of building effective shore bases. Elias based this advice against the reality that both countries have similar river depths.

To this, the CEO explained, “Our rivers are like the Berbice and the Demerara. They have drafts of four, four and a half meters with low water,” while indicating that, that is not enough to supply the value chain of the operations offshore in a “commercial efficient way.”

It is against this backdrop that Elias posited, “That is also something where the Government of Guyana and the Government of Suriname may try to work together in order to say, ‘Let’s build one of these shores bases together, so we can keep a lot more local content into Suriname and into Guyana’ so that it does not go to Trinidad or Houston or to one of these other places where they have a bigger oil industry and where they have deep-sea harbours.”

Notably, the Guyana shore base located at Houston is unable to handle the Liza One demands. The former Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, had revealed this in 2018 in a parliamentary sectoral committee.

He had said to that committee that, “What we have at Muneshwers Limited, now, which is already causing major traffic accidents and traffic jams every day, is only to service the Liza-One field. The Liza-One field has approximately 1.8 billion barrels of oil because it is going to be tied with another field, Payara, but we are still talking about another two to three billion barrels of oil that would have to be developed.”