Latest update February 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana Jaguars win CGI Super50 opener against Barbados Pride

Feb 09, 2021 Sports

Guyana Jaguars players celebrate the key wicket of Jason Holder caught and bowled by Gudakesh Motie. (CWI photo)

Shimron Hetmyer threw his wicket away after making 80 against Barbados. (CWI photo)

Shepherd made 58 before he ran out of partners. (CWI photo)

Shimron Hetmyer cuts his aggressive half century. (CWI photo)

Kaieteur News – Despite a less than desired batting performance, the Guyana Jaguars rallied behind efforts from Shimron Hetmyer with an explosive 80 and Romario Shepherd with 58 not out to post 235 all out in 41.4 overs and eventually win their CGI Super50 opening match of the tournament against Barbados Pride at the Coolidge Ground in Antigua by 56 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method following a few rain interruptions.
Chanderpaul Hemraj with 35 got off to a flier with Assad Fudadin a bystander as the score motored on. When Fudadin fell for 5, Hetmyer joined the party and really began to push the Jaguars total which was projected at hitting close to or over the 300 mark. However, Hemraj fell and a few more wickets fell cheaply to see Shepherd come to the crease.
He and Hetmyer seemed to be on a path of taking Guyana to a big score but Hetmyer miscued a shot off Jason Holder, whom he was severe on, and was caught. Shepherd, who was named man-of-the-match, rallied the remainder of the batsmen as the Jaguars fell short of what should have been an imposing total. Ashley Nurse 3-44 and Jason Holder 3-58 led the Bajans bowling effort.
However, the Jaguars came out and applied immense pressure on the Pride batsmen, applying the shackles with Hemraj, who opened the bowling really doing their team proud. The other bowlers followed suit and the Jaguars were soon able to squeeze the Pride at 91-5 off 29.3 overs when a third rain interruption eventually resulted in the Duckworth/Lewis method being employed to determine the winner of the contest and with the Jaguars well ahead they secured the victory by 56 runs.
They will hope for a much better batting performance in their remaining matches in the hope of capturing this year’s Super50 title. They next face the Leeward Hurricanes on Friday.
The tournament continues tomorrow with Leeward Hurricanes against the Barbados Pride from 1:30pm.
Scores: Guyana Jaguars 235 off 41.4 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 80, Romario Shepherd 58 not out, Chanderpaul Hemraj 35; Ashley Nurse 3-44, Jason Holder 3-53) beat Barbados Pride 91-5 off 29.4 overs (Zachary McCaskie 25; Kevin Sinclair 2-17) by 53 runs on D/L method.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Guyana Jaguars win CGI Super50 opener against Barbados Pride

Guyana Jaguars win CGI Super50 opener against Barbados Pride

Feb 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – Despite a less than desired batting performance, the Guyana Jaguars rallied behind efforts from Shimron Hetmyer with an explosive 80 and Romario Shepherd with 58 not out to post...
Read More
May 2021 is target date for first encampment – Forde Works at GFF Multi-Million Dollar Training Facility taking shape

May 2021 is target date for first encampment –...

Feb 09, 2021

GMR&SC/SIC Endurance C/Ship Hassan and Panday take round one!

GMR&SC/SIC Endurance C/Ship Hassan and...

Feb 09, 2021

RHTYSC, MS Say No/Say Yes 2021Programme Andrew Art, B and J Civil Works, Guyoil and Superbet on board with support

RHTYSC, MS Say No/Say Yes 2021Programme Andrew...

Feb 09, 2021

2020 Under-19 players finally get chance to match talents

2020 Under-19 players finally get chance to match...

Feb 09, 2021

Sport under the Covid-19 Pandemic: What is the Government’s Plan for use of Swim Facilities

Sport under the Covid-19 Pandemic: What is the...

Feb 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Shut it down!

    Kaieteur News – Very little has been heard, publicly, from the Public Service Minister. The few times in which she... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]