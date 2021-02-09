Guyana Jaguars win CGI Super50 opener against Barbados Pride

Kaieteur News – Despite a less than desired batting performance, the Guyana Jaguars rallied behind efforts from Shimron Hetmyer with an explosive 80 and Romario Shepherd with 58 not out to post 235 all out in 41.4 overs and eventually win their CGI Super50 opening match of the tournament against Barbados Pride at the Coolidge Ground in Antigua by 56 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method following a few rain interruptions.

Chanderpaul Hemraj with 35 got off to a flier with Assad Fudadin a bystander as the score motored on. When Fudadin fell for 5, Hetmyer joined the party and really began to push the Jaguars total which was projected at hitting close to or over the 300 mark. However, Hemraj fell and a few more wickets fell cheaply to see Shepherd come to the crease.

He and Hetmyer seemed to be on a path of taking Guyana to a big score but Hetmyer miscued a shot off Jason Holder, whom he was severe on, and was caught. Shepherd, who was named man-of-the-match, rallied the remainder of the batsmen as the Jaguars fell short of what should have been an imposing total. Ashley Nurse 3-44 and Jason Holder 3-58 led the Bajans bowling effort.

However, the Jaguars came out and applied immense pressure on the Pride batsmen, applying the shackles with Hemraj, who opened the bowling really doing their team proud. The other bowlers followed suit and the Jaguars were soon able to squeeze the Pride at 91-5 off 29.3 overs when a third rain interruption eventually resulted in the Duckworth/Lewis method being employed to determine the winner of the contest and with the Jaguars well ahead they secured the victory by 56 runs.

They will hope for a much better batting performance in their remaining matches in the hope of capturing this year’s Super50 title. They next face the Leeward Hurricanes on Friday.

The tournament continues tomorrow with Leeward Hurricanes against the Barbados Pride from 1:30pm.

Scores: Guyana Jaguars 235 off 41.4 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 80, Romario Shepherd 58 not out, Chanderpaul Hemraj 35; Ashley Nurse 3-44, Jason Holder 3-53) beat Barbados Pride 91-5 off 29.4 overs (Zachary McCaskie 25; Kevin Sinclair 2-17) by 53 runs on D/L method.