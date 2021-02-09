Gold miner who admitted to killing man for motorcycle remanded

Kaieteur News – A gold miner, 25 who admitted to gunning down a construction worker on December 7, 2020 for his XR Honda Motorcycle, was yesterday remanded for the man’s murder.

The construction worker, 60-year-old Peter Gonsalves of Pere Street, Kitty was riddled with bullets around 21:30hrs in front of Red Bar located on Garnett Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer the murder was Daniel Parris of ‘D’ Field Sophia, South Pattensen, Turkeyen.

It is alleged that on December 7, 2020, Parris while in the company of another, murdered Gonsalves at Garnett Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Parris was not required to plea to the indictable charge and is expected to reappear in court, alongside his alleged accomplice, Kacey Heyliger, 28, on March 1, 2020.

Heyliger a resident of Shell Road, Kitty, Georgetown was the first to be arrested by police for Gonsalves’ murder and was charged and remanded on December 11, 2020.According to reports, Parris was arrested months later, on February 3, after cops received information about his whereabouts and involvement in the crime.

After intense grilling by detectives, Parris buckled and, according to sources, confessed that he was the one who fatally shot Gonsalves.

Parris had told police earlier that evening that he was contacted by his accomplice, Heyliger. He added that Heyliger told him that he needed to get an XR bike.Heyliger, he said, arrived later on a motorcycle and allegedly informed him that they need to make some spins to rob someone of a XR bike.Parris further claimed Heyliger handed him a gun and instructed him to shoot anyone who might resist them.

As part of his confession, Parris said that he joined Heyliger on the bike as his pillion rider and they made several spins around Sophia before heading to David Street, Kitty.

While in the vicinity of the ‘Cheese Please’ establishment, Parris told detectives that they zeroed in on their target (Gonsalves) who was riding along with a pillion rider. They trailed their target until they (Gonsalves and his pillion rider) stopped in front of Red Bar.

Parris recounted to police that they rode up beside their victims and he jumped off. He said that he grabbed Gonslaves, who was still sitting on his bike at the time, and pulled out the gun and shot him.

Parris further claimed that as he was about to escape with Gonsalves’ motorcycle his (Gonsalves’) pillion rider held onto him. He proceeded to shoot Gonsalves again before riding off with the stolen bike towards his home in Sophia.

Parris also related to police that the bike was spray-painted before Heyliger allegedly removed it from his home. A few days later, he claimed, Heyliger returned, paid him $40,000 cash and told him that the bike was sold.

Kaieteur News learnt too, that Parris even led detectives to a location at Kuru-Kuru, Linden/Soesdyke Highway where the stolen bike was recovered.