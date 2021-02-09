GMR&SC/SIC Endurance C/Ship Hassan and Panday take round one!

By Calvin Chapman

Kaieteur News – It took some time to confirm but when the dust settled at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri on Sunday last for the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance Championship, Team ER racing consisting of drivers Azaad Hassan and Davin Panday usurped Team Wreckers for the top podium spot and are well on their way to becoming the 2021 Endurance Champions.

The rain-hit event which was supported by major sponsor Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. (SIC) got off to a late start and although it was just two-hours of action, GMR&SC Secretary Cheryl Gonsalves confirmed that an incredible 30 competitors registered for the first race meet at the Timehri track in almost a year.

Team ER Racing’s Toyota FX Corolla registered 77 laps to take both the 1600cc and overall class, something that Adrian Fernandes and his Levin has been doing consistently for the past six + years but Panday of Team ER has noted that it is time for the changing of the guard and he thanked his team for their superb work.

Panday, who made a tentative start to the race in the rainy conditions on a slippery track, shared with Kaieteur Sport that, “It was (Azad) Hassan who took over after the first hour and pressed in some blistering laps when the sun came out to seal the win for the team.”

The driver made special mention of the extra effort and late nights put in under the supervision of Mechanics Arshaad Hassan and Troy Muir to get the car ready and he is confident that Team ER Racing will go on to win the 2021 Endurance Championship.

Panday also gave special thanks to the sponsors that include A&R Jiwanram Printery Inc., Gulf Oil – Jodel Goopesingh, Seed Consulting Group, Arshaad Hassan Automotive, Helix Technology and Kassim Hoosein from Canada.

In the 1500cc class, Narendra Mangar, who had a good showing during the 2020 race, continued his promise with a stellar performance, tallying 71 laps to win the class. He was followed by Naresh Alves with 70 laps and Suryakant Persaud with 69 laps.

Second to Team ER Racing in the 1600cc were Sean Bacchus (third overall) with 77 laps and defending champion Adrian Fernandes (66 laps) in third.

The 2000cc class had Reyad Hamid (second overall) being the best on show with 74 laps, Roshan Ali second with 72 and Gavin Gayadin third with 50 laps.

The unlimited class was blown away by Richard Hamid with 77 laps (second overall), while Danny Persaud was second with 73 laps (fifth overall) and Mohan Ramkawall third with 68 laps.

Executive of the GMR&SC, Motilall Deodass, in an invited comment with the media noted that he was pleased that with the day’s activities and although there was a bit of delay to the proceeding due to rain, the day was extremely successful and thanked everyone who helped to make the event a success and incident free.

Deodass further shared that he is looking forward for more success for motor sport locally with the Drag Championship set for the end of the month, February 28th.