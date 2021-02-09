GDF captain among 23 arrested during police exercise

Kaieteur News – A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) captain is among 23 persons who were arrested Sunday night during a cordon and search exercise by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF). According to a police report, between 21:00 hrs. on Sunday and 04:30 hrs. on Monday, a group of patrolling ranks conducted cordon and search exercises at the seawall (between Camp Street and the Round About), in the areas of Kitty, Alberttown and Plum Park/Mercy Wing.

The report stated that several motorists, pedestrians and bars were searched during which 67 motorcycles including XR, Trip and CG models; 11 bicycles, two laptops and a mixer were lodged. The report also stated that the 23 persons who are in custody are for offences ranging from robbery under arms, breach of COVID-19 restrictions, assaulting a peace officer, among other offences.

Kaieteur News was informed that around 22:30 hrs. Police ranks arrived at the Kitty seawall in a patrol vehicle and a white canter. An eyewitness said that the officers first loaded all of the motorcycles into the canter and took them away, while the officers that were in the patrol vehicle stayed back and rounded up the persons who were riding the motorcycles.

“After the police round up them bike man, the group of girls they had at the back of their bikes had to go out on the road and stop taxi to go home,” an eyewitness recounted.