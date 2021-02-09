Kaieteur News – The government is hell-bent on having the expensive Wales gas-to-shore project. Though it is a billion-dollar price tag, the PPP/C leadership has been secretive with information that all Guyanese have a right to know. If the project is so beneficial to this country, it is difficult to fathom why there must be so much resistance to sharing the details.
Guyanese need to know that the supposed bonanza of the Wales gas-to-shore project is another pipedream, a white elephant in waiting. The gas in the reservoirs, the excess of which is currently being flared into the atmosphere, could be another way in which Exxon holds the operations of the Wales pipeline (when completed) hostage, and Guyana with it.
Exxon would need some of that same gas to re-inject into the second access holes around the production sites to boost the pressure to send the oil to the surface and tankers. When it does so, Wales would have to wait; workers idled; and the plant slowed. That means additional expense, and already assumes the appearance of another Skeldon factory. The money will come from the many financial institutions falling over themselves to lend Guyana billions and indebt us for generations. The World Bank leads the lenders, and Guyanese are reminded of how it joined with the oil companies to entice Ghanaian leaders to borrow for what is a disastrous pipeline project, straining the energy sector of that country.
The government is pushing to have this billion-dollar gas to shore project. There is the likelihood that we will have far more cubic feet of gas than we need; or none when needed. Trinidad has the entire machinery that handled its gas for decades. It is surprising that it has not been engaged to lend expertise and guidance. No! It must be Exxon, and it has to be secret. It will be costly and yet another dud.
Gas-to-shore another white elephant in the waiting!
Feb 09, 2021 Front Page Comment, News
