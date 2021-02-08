Teen collides with car on Recht-Door-Zee Access Road

Latest update February 8th, 2021 12:58 AM
Feb 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-A teenage boy is now hospitalized after he reportedly collided with a car that he was riding in front of on the Recht-Door-Zee, Access Road, West Bank Demerara, on Saturday.
According to a police report, the injured teen has been identified as Kevin Richards, 14, of 775 Second Avenue, West Minister, West Bank Demerara, and the driver of the motorcar has been identified as Ivlaw Goodridge of 542 Recht-Door-Zee.
The incident occurred around 08:00hrs. The report stated that the teen and the driver were proceeding east along the northern side of the road. The driver told the police that while driving, the teen reportedly made a sudden south turn to cross the road and ended up in the path of his motor vehicle PTT 737.
As a result of the collision, the teen fell on to the road’s surface causing him to receive injuries about his body. He was picked up in a conscious state and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted as a patient while the driver was taken into police custody to assist with investigations.
