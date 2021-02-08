Stray horse leaves motorcyclist with fractured skull

Kaieteur News-A motorcyclist on Saturday last, sustained a fractured skull along with internal bleeding after he collided with a stray horse along the Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) road.

Hospitalized in a critical condition is Linden Mentis, 27, of South Vryheid’s Lust. Also sustaining multiple injuries as a result of the incident was his pillion rider, 20-year-old Ester Marks of Better Hope.

According to police, Mentis struck the horse while riding east along the Ogle Railway Embankment Road.

Information reaching this publication suggested that Mentis was on his way to take Marks home when a stray horse suddenly ran into his path. Investigators said that Mentis had swerved to avoid hitting the horse but was not quick enough and slammed into the horse’s rear end. The impact flung both Mentis and Marks onto the road while the bike skidded a short distance away.

Public-spirited citizens rushed to their assistance and transported both of them to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Doctors there labeled Mentis critical after they realized that he was bleeding internally. It was later found out that he sustained a fractured skull as well.

Marks, on the other hand, was treated for her injuries but still remains a patient in the Emergency Ward under observation.

Over the years, Kaieteur News has been in receipt of many reports from commuters who make use of the East Coast roads that stray animals, especially horses and cows, have been a clear nuisance and cause of many accidents.

These animals are often seen on the roadways at nights. Reports have been made to the relevant authorities about the re-occurring problem.