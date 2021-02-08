Serial robber captured following “Wanted AD” in newspapers

Latest update February 8th, 2021 12:58 AM
Feb 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A known serial robber was captured on Saturday by public-spirited citizens after a wanted advertisement was placed in the Kaieteur News daily publication for his capture.
The suspect, 46-year-old Edward Isaacs of Hill and School Streets, Albouystown was wanted in relation to a string of robberies committed in the Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara housing area.
It was only three weeks ago that Isaacs had entered the premise of Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall and carted off with one motorcycle valued at $600,000, gym equipment, one TV, among other items.
CCTV camera caught the suspect in the act but he managed to evade capture.
Then on Monday last, the suspect returned but this time, targeted the home of Lall’s neighbour.
There, the man carted off an undisclosed amount of electrical tools and appliance.
As he was proceeding to escape, neighbours spotted him and an alarm was raised. Though they pursued the suspect, he was able to escape again. In the process of doing so, the suspect also damaged the windows of a car parked near the home.
A wanted ad with a reward was then placed in the newspapers by affected residents’, which eventually led to his capture in the Nandy Park area.
While in the custody of residents, the man was asked what became of the items he stole.
He relayed that he sold the motorcycle for $5,000 to “One Hand” of Albouystown while the other items cannot be found.
Investigations are continuing.
