Panthera Solutions Inc pumps $300,000 into RHTYSC Cricket Development Programme – Ming’s Products Services donates cricket balls

Kaieteur News – The effort of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS to expand its Cricket Developmental Programme received a major boost on Friday last when Panthera Solutions handed over a donation of $300,000 to Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster. The funds is for purchasing of junior cricket gears for the clubs Under 12, 13 and 15 teams and also for a full page advertisement in the 22nd edition of the club’s Youth Review Magazine.

Foster stated that the one year absence from the cricket field affected the RHTYSC Cricket Developmental Programme as management was unable to organise any activities due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Under 12, 13 and Under 15 teams are nursery of the RHTYSC, MS cricketing structure and Foster stated that every year the club makes sure that special emphasis is placed on the members of those teams. The Club, he stated has a free membership policy and provides all of the necessary equipment to members. Panthera Solution sponsorship was used to acquire all the necessary cricket and coaching gears for the cricket development programme. The items purchased included bats, batting pads, batting gloves, wicketkeeping pads and gloves among others.

Panthera Solutions Inc is a joint company between Farfan and Mendes Ltd of Guyana and the Crosbie Group of companies based in Canada. The company has been supportive of the activities of the club and has sponsored its Christmas Charity Programme, Christmas Village, Annual Youth Review Magazine and Youth Information Booklets since 2019.

General Manager Andrew Dinsdale stated that the company was very impressed by the outstanding work of the RHTYSC and was delighted to support the cricket development programme. Cricket Manager Rabindranauth Kissoonlall stated that the three teams have a combined membership of over sixty youths between the ages of nine to fifteen years. The gears and equipment, he stated would be used by the coaching staff of the club to make sure that all the players fulfill their full potential.

The RHTYSC in April would be publishing a 48-page magazine to highlight its outstanding work during 2020. The magazine would be published at the F and H Printery in Georgetown. Meanwhile, Ming’s Products and Services Ltd on Friday last handed over four boxes of cricket balls to the programme. The company has been supporting the club with cricket balls since 2002. Ms. B. Jordan Meredith of the company Human Resources Department handed over the cricket balls to Foster, who hailed the company for the support over the years. He stated that Ming’s had played a major role in the career of players like Assad Fudadin, Delbert Hicks, Kevin Sinclair, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Kevlon Anderson, Sylus Tyndall, Junior Williams, Keith Simpson, Clinton Pestano, Erva Giddings and Shabika Gajnabi among others. The balls, Foster stated, would be used for practice sessions and also matches. Special thanks were expressed to Mr. Stanley Ming and Colin Ming for their support over the years.