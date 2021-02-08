Motorcyclist hospitalised following collision at Brickdam

Latest update February 8th, 2021 12:58 AM
Feb 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-A 35-year-old motorcyclist is currently nursing a broken leg at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after his bike collided with a car on Brickdam, Georgetown.
The injured man is identified as Patrick Perry of Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.
According to reports, the accident occurred around 02:05hrs on Saturday in the vicinity of the Ministry of Housing.
The driver of the motorcar, Eon Browne, 28, reportedly told police that he was travelling west along the southern side of Brickdam, while the motorcycle was travelling in front of him, also heading in the same direction. Browne reported that as he was about to overtake, the motorcyclist suddenly swerved into his path which resulted in a collision. As a result of the hit, Perry ended up falling onto the roadway.
The 35-year-old was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the GPHC where he was seen and examined by a doctor. Kaieteur News understands that Perry was admitted and is suffering from a broken leg and multiple injuries along his body.
The police conducted a breathalyzer test on Browne but no trace of alcohol was found. He is presently in custody assisting with the investigations.
Feb 08, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Organized by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. in collaboration with Guyana’s honorary Consul to Florida, the inaugural President’s Softball Cup was...
Feb 08, 2021
Feb 08, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Kaieteur News- Eminent Guyanese citizen, Ian Mc Donald, who is also a Stabroek News columnist, was born in Trinidad. Mr.... more
Kaieteur News- As late as the early 1970s, when night fell, dinner was consumed and the children had completed their homework,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]