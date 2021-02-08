Motorcyclist hospitalised following collision at Brickdam

Latest update February 8th, 2021 12:58 AM

Feb 08, 2021

Kaieteur News-A 35-year-old motorcyclist is currently nursing a broken leg at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after his bike collided with a car on Brickdam, Georgetown.
The injured man is identified as Patrick Perry of Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.
According to reports, the accident occurred around 02:05hrs on Saturday in the vicinity of the Ministry of Housing.
The driver of the motorcar, Eon Browne, 28, reportedly told police that he was travelling west along the southern side of Brickdam, while the motorcycle was travelling in front of him, also heading in the same direction. Browne reported that as he was about to overtake, the motorcyclist suddenly swerved into his path which resulted in a collision. As a result of the hit, Perry ended up falling onto the roadway.
The 35-year-old was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the GPHC where he was seen and examined by a doctor. Kaieteur News understands that Perry was admitted and is suffering from a broken leg and multiple injuries along his body.
The police conducted a breathalyzer test on Browne but no trace of alcohol was found. He is presently in custody assisting with the investigations.

