MMD Hollow blocks and Pavers supports ECC Speaker’s Softball Cup

Kaieteur News – MMD Hollow blocks has thrown their support behind the Everest Cricket Club for the hosting of the inaugural Speaker’s Softball International Cup which is set for April 2-4.

The entity’s representative, Maryann Daby, handed over a cheque to Speaker of the National Assembly and President of the ECC Manzoor Nadir on Friday prior to the launching of the tournament.

The tournament has attracted 16 teams including six from overseas and it will be contested in the over 45 and over 50 categories.

Attractive prizes and will be given to the winning and runner up teams, the man-of-the-match in each game, as well as the player-of-the tournament.

The final will be played at Everest CC and will conclude with a bar-be-cue and lime as part of the club’s fund-raising efforts and all of the established COVID-19 protocols will apply. This international competition will be the third of its kind complementing the Prime Minister’s Cup and the President’s Cup which is slated for March.