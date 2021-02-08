Man survives mining pit-cave-in

Latest update February 8th, 2021 12:58 AM
Feb 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A gold miner is currently in a serious condition at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital after the mining pit which he was working in collapsed and covered him.
Terence Anthony of Unity Square, Aruka River was operating a land dredge just around noon on Friday at Iyana Backdam, Barama River, North West District, when the accident happened.
Immediately following the incident, the 28-year-old was rescued by his workmates and taken to the hospital. He was seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him. Even though the injuries which he sustained are unknown, Anthony is in a stable but serious condition. Kaieteur News understands that an investigation is still ongoing.
Feb 08, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Organized by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. in collaboration with Guyana’s honorary Consul to Florida, the inaugural President’s Softball Cup was...
Feb 08, 2021
Feb 08, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Kaieteur News- Eminent Guyanese citizen, Ian Mc Donald, who is also a Stabroek News columnist, was born in Trinidad. Mr.... more
Kaieteur News- As late as the early 1970s, when night fell, dinner was consumed and the children had completed their homework,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]