Man survives mining pit-cave-in

Kaieteur News – A gold miner is currently in a serious condition at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital after the mining pit which he was working in collapsed and covered him.

Terence Anthony of Unity Square, Aruka River was operating a land dredge just around noon on Friday at Iyana Backdam, Barama River, North West District, when the accident happened.

Immediately following the incident, the 28-year-old was rescued by his workmates and taken to the hospital. He was seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him. Even though the injuries which he sustained are unknown, Anthony is in a stable but serious condition. Kaieteur News understands that an investigation is still ongoing.