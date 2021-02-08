Man shot by robbers while dropping off puri

Kaieteur News – A man was shot by a motorcycle bandit on February 2, last, while dropping off a serving of puri for his friend at lot 75 Houston, East Bank Demerara (East Bank Demerara)

Laid up at home with a gunshot injury just above his left knee is Sew Ramnanan, 54, of Lot 4 Henry Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

The bandits had shot and robbed Ramnanan in the early evening hours while he exited his car parked along the Houston Public Road.

Ramnanan recalled that he was about to enter his friends yard when and a man on a motorcycle rode up beside him and shot him to his left leg. The man then asked him to hand over the money while another bandit walked up to him.

Ramnanan said he told them the money was in the car. The men he said, grabbed his cellphone that he had in his hand at the time, and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash from his pocket.

He was rescued by the friend and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he received treatment.

Cops together with help from public-spirited citizens managed to capture the suspects days later.

Ramnanan said that he positively identified one of suspects yesterday, in an ID parade as the one who shot him.