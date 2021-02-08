Govt. consults with private sector, labour reps. on 2021 budget

Kaieteur News- In a bid to emphasize government’s commitment to continuous engagement, Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh; and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira; on Saturday met with representatives from the private sector and labour force to solicit their input on the 20

21 National Budget.

That meeting was held at the Guyana International Conference Centre (GICC).

During the session, Dr. Jagdeo emphasized the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) government’s commitment to deliver its

manifesto pro mises, several of which have already been initiated in the 2020 budget.

He pointed out too that the 2021 budget and those for subsequent years will continue to build on those very promises.

Further, Minister Singh in his presentation stressed that government’s approach to development is one of continuous engagement. He also elaborated that the PPP/C Manifesto outlined the vision for Guyana and the key interventions to be implemented.

These include significant investment in physical infrastructure to improve connectivity and unlock economic potential, substantial investment in social services as well as a well-educated and skilled workforce to capitalize on the economic opportunities arising.

In addition, Minister Singh outlined the importance of having improved the delivery of quality services at both the government and private sector

level.

Stakeholders present were said to have expressed strong appreciation of the opportunity to meet and discuss issues of interest, and also made several recommendations for the government’s consideration.