COVID-19 Task Force can revoke business licence for breaching regulations- Director

Kaieteur News- The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) has the authority to revoke the licence and privileges of any business that is found to be in breach of the gazetted COVID-19 measures.

This pronouncement was made by the Director of the Task Force’s Secretariat, Colonel Nazrul Hussain who spoke to Kaieteur News yesterday.

Hussain said that the Task Force usually determines whether or not to revoke the licence of a business based on the extent of the infraction. In certain cases, businesses are given warning letters when found non-compliant with the gazetted measures and after the final warning letter is provided, the NCTF can withdraw the licence to operate, according to the Director.

Just last month, the NCTF conducted an enforcement exercise where several businesses were issued with warning letters and notices of closure for breaching the COVID-19 protocols. In speaking with this publication, Hussain explained that the businesses were served with letters because they were found to be non-compliant. Thirty-one of the recipients were the owners of bars, indoor dining facilities and Chinese Supermarkets which were also operating bars at their businesses.

Further, from last year to now, over 100 businesses were served with warning letters, which included first and final warnings.

Notably, the reopening of bars and permission for indoor dining was granted in amendments made to the COVID-19 gazette, both at a 40 percent capacity.

Last Wednesday, the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony also sought to inform the general public of the NCTF’s mandate, while delivering the COVID-19 update. A journalist attached to this publication who was present during the update asked the Minister if the government’s relaxation of these measures may give persons more legroom to further breach the regulations. In response, he stated that the NCTF is responsible for enforcement, adding that they can revoke their licences and there is assiduous monitoring to ensure compliance.

“We can easily lockdown the country and have everybody stay home but then we would have a lot of people who would not get an income and can’t feed themselves and so forth,” Dr. Anthony lamented.

He said that the government had to safely find some way to ensure economic activity can continue at a minimum, hence so the Ministry lifted the prohibition to have them practice social distancing while conducting their businesses.

The official said that while indoor dining and the reopening of bars have been allowed, the Guyana Tourism Authority was also given the responsibility to specifically ensure all restaurant and bar owners comply with the mandated capacity and all other regulations. This newspaper understands that teams will be on patrol to ensure compliance with the 40 percent capacity rule.