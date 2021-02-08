COVID-19 GONE WILD!

Kaieteur News– De virus spreading like wildfire in Guyana! Fuh de week alone in February, de total new cases is 341 which is almost 50 per day, or about 25 percent more dan de average of January.

And people deh walking all around without mask and de police nah doing nuttin about it. A lot of young people ganging up without mask. People selling in store without mask. People doing as they please because de government slack.

And when dem ketch de virus, dem carrying it home and giving it to dem old parents and grandparents who immune system nah strong enough. Dem boys seh de police should start charging some of dem wah carrying home de virus and infecting de elderly. Dem should charge dem with manslaughter.

De authorities nah learning. De mo case yuh get, is de mo deaths yuh gan get. De number of active cases rising faster dan yuh can say jumping jack. It now deh at 855 cases. People gan dead. Sorry to say but de numbers don’t lie.

Dem boys seh de vaccine nah stopping de spread and de more de virus spread is de more people gan gat fuh get inject in order fuh achieve herd immunity. Even if de govenrment nah want to shut down de country, dem should at least take steps fuh protect de vulnerable. But dem nah kay because dem well protected and dem know.

Is a sad thing wah happening in de world. Everyday is an average of more dan 10,000 people dying. And to think dat we now gat a vaccine but it too late fuh save dem people wah getting infected because dem relatives carrying home de virus.