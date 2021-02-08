Cigarette-buyer killed after bullet missed intended target

Kaieteur News-A cigarette-buyer known as “Alligator”, dropped dead on Saturday in front of a shop in Albouystown after a bullet missed its intended target.

Cops have since identified the man as Aulden Cush, 54. Residents of the area said that while he is from Albouystown, he has to fixed place of abode.

Cush was shot dead close to17:00hrs on Cooper Street, Albouystown, between James Street and Independence Boulevard.

Investigators reported that Cush had reportedly gone to a small shop located in front of a house to purchase some cigarettes.

While making his purchase, a brief argument broke out between two men, one of them known as ‘Black Boy’. That man was standing close by.

Eyewitnesses recalled that during the course of the argument ‘Black Boy’ was left alone while the other man went home. A short while after, the man returned on a motorcycle with a gun and began shooting at ‘Black Boy’.

‘Black Boy’ ran and Cush who was still standing in front of the shop waiting to collect his cigarettes fell to ground bleeding from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Kaieteur News was told that the man on the motorcycle continued to pursue ‘Black Boy’ and shot him twice as well before making good his escape.

The wounded ‘Black Boy’ however, ran towards Laing Avenue where he collapsed and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by a friend. He remains in a stable condition.

Cush, on the other hand, bled to death in front of the shop on Cooper Street.

When police along with an ambulance arrived at the scene, Cush was found in a pool of blood. He was pronounced dead by the paramedics and his body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home.

Police are continuing their hunt for the shooter.