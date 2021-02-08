Cigarette-buyer killed after bullet missed intended target

Latest update February 8th, 2021 12:58 AM
Feb 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News-A cigarette-buyer known as “Alligator”, dropped dead on Saturday in front of a shop in Albouystown after a bullet missed its intended target.
Cops have since identified the man as Aulden Cush, 54. Residents of the area said that while he is from Albouystown, he has to fixed place of abode.
Cush was shot dead close to17:00hrs on Cooper Street, Albouystown, between James Street and Independence Boulevard.
Investigators reported that Cush had reportedly gone to a small shop located in front of a house to purchase some cigarettes.
While making his purchase, a brief argument broke out between two men, one of them known as ‘Black Boy’. That man was standing close by.
Eyewitnesses recalled that during the course of the argument ‘Black Boy’ was left alone while the other man went home. A short while after, the man returned on a motorcycle with a gun and began shooting at ‘Black Boy’.
‘Black Boy’ ran and Cush who was still standing in front of the shop waiting to collect his cigarettes fell to ground bleeding from a gunshot wound to the neck.
Kaieteur News was told that the man on the motorcycle continued to pursue ‘Black Boy’ and shot him twice as well before making good his escape.
The wounded ‘Black Boy’ however, ran towards Laing Avenue where he collapsed and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by a friend. He remains in a stable condition.
Cush, on the other hand, bled to death in front of the shop on Cooper Street.
When police along with an ambulance arrived at the scene, Cush was found in a pool of blood. He was pronounced dead by the paramedics and his body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home.
Police are continuing their hunt for the shooter.
Feb 08, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Organized by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. in collaboration with Guyana’s honorary Consul to Florida, the inaugural President’s Softball Cup was...
Feb 08, 2021
Feb 08, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Kaieteur News- Eminent Guyanese citizen, Ian Mc Donald, who is also a Stabroek News columnist, was born in Trinidad. Mr.... more
Kaieteur News- As late as the early 1970s, when night fell, dinner was consumed and the children had completed their homework,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]