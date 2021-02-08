43 new COVID-19 infections added to case toll

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 43 new infections from COVID-19 via its daily dashboard update which showed the COVID-19 case toll increased to 7,982 cases.

The dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 780 in home isolation, 51 in institutional isolation and 14 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,966 persons have recovered from the virus with 65 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll remains at 180 deaths.