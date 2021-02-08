43 new COVID-19 infections added to case toll

Latest update February 8th, 2021 12:58 AM
Feb 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 43 new infections from COVID-19 via its daily dashboard update which showed the COVID-19 case toll increased to 7,982 cases.
The dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 780 in home isolation, 51 in institutional isolation and 14 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,966 persons have recovered from the virus with 65 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll remains at 180 deaths.
Feb 08, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Organized by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. in collaboration with Guyana’s honorary Consul to Florida, the inaugural President’s Softball Cup was...
Feb 08, 2021
Feb 08, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Kaieteur News- Eminent Guyanese citizen, Ian Mc Donald, who is also a Stabroek News columnist, was born in Trinidad. Mr.... more
Kaieteur News- As late as the early 1970s, when night fell, dinner was consumed and the children had completed their homework,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]