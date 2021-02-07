Vagrants run away after fire erupts at abandoned Celina’s Resort

Kaieteur News – Vagrants occupying the abandoned Celina’s Resort located at the Kitty Seawalls, Georgetown, were forced to run away after a fire erupted there on Friday night.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, firefighters had already extinguished the blaze, which destroyed the middle of the three-section, benab-styled, two-storey wooden and concrete building.

Speaking with reporters, new Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo, said that the fire department received a call around 20:28 hrs. informing them of the blaze.

Firemen responded promptly and began their work. Edoo said that the swift response allowed them to extinguish the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading to other sections of the building.

Based on the firemen’s investigation so far, Edoo said that they learnt that it might be vagrants who started the fire.

According to reports they received, the vagrants who occupied the building were cooking inside the middle section at the time. The flames they lit might have ignited some combustible material and the fire erupted.

Realizing the fire was spreading quickly and beyond their control, the firemen were told that the vagrants were forced to run away leaving the building to burn.

Celina’s Resort, which included a restaurant and bar, was a popular spot where many gathered to socialize against the backdrop of a view of the Atlantic Ocean.

However, the business was closed, and the building has been left abandoned for several years now.

It has since been inhabited by vagrants.