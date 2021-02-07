Studies commences into mammal biodiversity in Barima-Mora passage

– GMCS aims for area to be UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Marine Conservation Society (GMCS) said that it commenced a study in collaboration with a few environmentalist allies into mammalian biodiversity in Guyana’s Region One mangrove forests, on Friday. The study involves having cameras in key areas to capture animal movements.

The GMCS and its partners intend to collect data on medium and large mammals such as peccaries, deer, agouti, jaguar and howler monkeys.

President of GMCS, Annette Arjoon, said “Barima-Mora is home to rich biodiversity and incredible indigenous culture. We must act to protect it to ensure it remains resilient to the threats of climate change.”

Understanding the prevalence of the animals among the mangrove forests will be critical to conservation and climate-conscious efforts, as they are inhabited by endangered animal and bird species, and the data will inform mangrove protection efforts.

In addition to being way better at carbon sequestration than regular rainforests, GMCS says mangroves provide vital ecosystem services including coastal shields, protection of biological diversity, and forest products.

“Despite their benefits,” GMCS noted, “mangroves are under severe threat in Guyana. Increased population in coastal areas has led to the conversion of many mangrove areas for other uses and increased demand for wild meat, further endangering over half a dozen IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red-listed animal species that live there. If mangroves are not protected and hunting for wild meat is not managed at sustainable levels, wildlife populations will decline, and rural communities will suffer increased food insecurity.”

GMCS says that the data will make up crucial support for conservation efforts and the growing understanding of mammal species in the region. The goal is to have the Barima-Mora passage be considered for inclusion as a World Heritage Site.

“This project brings together a diverse group of scientists, researchers, indigenous communities and local government to generate critical data that will inform efforts to sustainably restore and conserve Guyana’s mangroves and thus contribute substantially to climate change mitigation.” GMCS said in a release. “The team will also train community members in Region 1 on scientific tools and methods, creating opportunities for cross-cultural exchange and building a talent pool for future biodiversity surveys.”

The study is being supported by the German non-governmental organization (Arbeitsgemeinschaft Regenwald und Artenschutz) ARA or Working Group on Rainforest and Species Protection, which focuses on rainforest conservation and indigenous peoples. The study is being undertaken in partnership with the University of Florida, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, the Rupununi Wildlife Research Unit and the Region One Regional Democratic Council (RDC).