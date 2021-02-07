Robby climbing de ladder!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dis country gat nuff laugh. Imagine de Georgetown Hospital appoint wan Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Dem boys wan know how much deputies dem gat because if it is only one, it mean one deputy reporting to one CEO.

Dem bin have de same situation at de Ministry of Health. Dem had a Chief Medical Officer and den one Deputy Chief Medical Officer. Is suh when yuh creating position fuh people.

Dem boys seh Robby gat to be a stellar worker. He start at de bottom and in 13 years he gone almost to de top. Dem boys bin wuk fuh 30 years and all dem mek is foreman.

De government mekkin all kind of appointment and some of de new appointees get power drunk even before dem finish de first day pun de wuk.

It remind dem boys about de time Burnham tek a man wah used to fetch fish and mek he de head of a company. He tell de man de workers too indiscipline and he want de fish man fuh straighten dem out.

De first day de new CEO decide fuh walk around de office. He see a young guy standing by de door. He ask de guy, “How much money do you make a week?”

De fellow look at he and seh, “I does mek $30 per week.”

De new CEO hands the guy $120 and says, “Here is four weeks pay in lieu of notice. Now GET OUT and don’t come back. You are FIRED!”

Feeling pretty good about his first firing, de CEO looks around de room and asks de rest of de staff, “Does anyone want to tell me what that lazy chap did around here?”

One of de other workers mutters, ” He was the food delivery boy from the restaurant up de road.”

Talk half and wait fuh de next firing and hiring!