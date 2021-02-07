Kaieteur News – What is happening with our oil is so dirty and stinking that ‘it nah gah watah fuh wash am.’ For that, we condemn and blame our political leaders. We hold them responsible for betraying the public’s trust and, specifically, for licencing the barefaced plunder of our oil.
Our leaders have sold us out! They have proven themselves unworthy of the respect of decent people. They have entered into secret deals behind the people’s backs. These deals amount to highway robbery. They have given away our oil blocks to their friends and front men who will then unload these assets to the oil companies for a private fortune, while the people are left empty-handed.
Regrettably, elements of our professional class and leaders of some of our representative organizations are giving tacit consent to this rascality. They are all part of the ‘duttiness’ which has enveloped our country.
It has been this way for centuries. Foreign exploiters always find cooperating domestic stooges who are more than willing to become complicit in impoverishing their own brothers and sisters.
The people must expose and condemn all those who have jumped into bed with our leaders to help rape our country and to destroy the dreams, which we had for our children.
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Our leaders have sold us out!
Feb 07, 2021 Front Page Comment, News
Kaieteur News – What is happening with our oil is so dirty and stinking that ‘it nah gah watah fuh wash am.’ For that, we condemn and blame our political leaders. We hold them responsible for betraying the public’s trust and, specifically, for licencing the barefaced plunder of our oil.
Our leaders have sold us out! They have proven themselves unworthy of the respect of decent people. They have entered into secret deals behind the people’s backs. These deals amount to highway robbery. They have given away our oil blocks to their friends and front men who will then unload these assets to the oil companies for a private fortune, while the people are left empty-handed.
Regrettably, elements of our professional class and leaders of some of our representative organizations are giving tacit consent to this rascality. They are all part of the ‘duttiness’ which has enveloped our country.
It has been this way for centuries. Foreign exploiters always find cooperating domestic stooges who are more than willing to become complicit in impoverishing their own brothers and sisters.
The people must expose and condemn all those who have jumped into bed with our leaders to help rape our country and to destroy the dreams, which we had for our children.
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles