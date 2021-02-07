Mathis magic on my anniversary

Kaieteur News – No one can tell me there isn’t a book, a song, a movie, a singer, that whenever your marriage anniversary comes around, that can help to evoke spiralling memories of that wave. For me it is the world’s best voice put to music – Johnny Mathis. Today is my 42nd anniversary and Mathis is in front of my eyes.

I got to love the voice of Mathis because my sisters were crazy about him and saw him perform in Guyana when I was just a baby. Growing up with reggae, soul, rhythm and blues, Bollywood film music, and pop music in general, Mathis was at the core of all the genres I enjoyed.

The first time I left Guyana was in 1978. I completed UG and was courting my future wife, Janet. No one in Guyana wanted to touch me because the strong man of Guyana, Forbes Burnham, had put out an employment fatwa on me. I was UG’s best graduating student but couldn’t find a job anywhere in Guyana. Every private sector manager was afraid of Burnham. My sister, named Janet too, sent for me to “chill out” in Barbados.

When I was leaving to get married, she gave me a Johnny Mathis album, “Romeo and Juliet” and told me never to part with it. I have never parted with it. Janet, my wife and I left to study in Canada. In Canada, I bought all the Mathis albums I saw at Sam’s on Young Street in downtown Toronto.

As I listened to the phenomenal voice of Mathis during endless winter nights when Toronto challenged Siberia for unbearable coldness (God, I hate winters), I played two songs over and over and over because they reminded me of the year of uncertainty, my uncertainty when I couldn’t get employment but my romance with Janet kept me alive.

Those two songs were a psychedelic and pyrotechnical reminder of my bohemian courting days. As I listened to Mathis sing them, it was as if I was Mathis and Janet was the subject. No husband in Guyana has carried his wife through what I did to Janet – oppression; spells in the lockups; endless libel writs; employment dismissal, email and telephonic abuse, vulgar insults on the roadways and constant harassment from the taxman. Well by writing this column on my 42nd anniversary, you must know we survived.

