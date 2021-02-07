Guyanese fishermen back home fron Venezuela

Kaieteur News – Finally, on home soil are the 12 Guyanese fishermen who were detained at Port Guiria, Venezuela along with their respective vessels, Lady Nayera and Sea Wolf, for almost Two weeks.

Kaieteur had reported that the men were expected to arrive in Georgetown on Friday, However, they docked their Vessels at the Charity Wharf located on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two. According to information reaching Kaieteur News, one of the vessels arrived sometime after 22:00Hrs, on Friday, while the other docked early yesterday.

The men had been wrongfully intercepted on January 21, by the Venezuelan Navy Vessel Comandante Hugo Chavez GC 24, while fishing in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at Waini point just off the Coast. That area is a part of the Essequibo a Guyanese territory that Venezuela wants to claim.

The illegal detention of the fishermen had gained attention from the international community who supported Guyana in calling for their immediate release. Venezuela finally decided to heed to these calls on February 2. In fact, the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, himself, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had ordered the release of the Guyanese fishermen.

The men began their journey back home from Port Guiria, on the morning of February 3. Kaieteur News had received information that they were escorted up to a point by the Venezuelan Military and continued the remainder of the journey alone.

By Thursday they were already back in home territory and finally docked at Charity on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Upon their arrival however, Kaieteur News was told that they were ordered to remain on the vessels, until they had been screened by healthcare providers for COVID-19.

Kaieteur News in order to learn of their experience during their unlawful two-week detention was granted the opportunity to speak with several of them. The men related that they were quite grateful to the Venezuelan authorities for respecting their human rights.

Orlando Roberts, a crew member of the Sea Wolf, said that they were treated kindly, “more like humans than prisoners.”

Roberts added, “We spent the whole time in Venezuela on the two fishing boats, so we had all the accommodations there so we didn’t really feel uncomfortable.”

Michael Domingo, a Lady Nayera crewman, recounted that the only time they had left the boats, was for their court appearance.

Domingo continued that he was initially scared, since he and his crew were clueless of what to expect.

“The Venezuelan army boat pick we up at a point off Waini, and then they carry we over to Venezuela, at first we didn’t know what to expect but then when we get there they treat we really nice.”

The formerly detained crew man pointed out, however, that their catch was never returned to them. “They take away the fish and discharge the fish we ain’t know what happen to it but we had nuff fish like snapper and gilbacker.”

Domingo was further asked to describe his reaction when learnt that they were officially released.

The crewman replied, “As much as I was comfortable and not being ill-treated I still wanted to see my family back in Guyana again. So when I hear I getting released I feel really happy that finally I getting to go back home, because is me is the sole bread winner.”

Despite the unfortunate situation that befell them, the fishermen said that fishing is their only livelihood and will return to sea and hopefully not get detained again.