Guyana records 52 new COVID-19 infections

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 52 new infections from COVID-19 via its daily dashboard update which showed the COVID-19 case toll increased to 7,936 cases.

The dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 738 in home isolation, 54 in institutional isolation and 14 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,901 persons have recovered from the virus with 61 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll remains at 180 deaths.