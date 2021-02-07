Death Announcement

Latest update February 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The death is announced of Emanuel Raymark Samuel Solomon called “Manny” aged 20 years.
He resided at Lot 317 Belle West, West Bank Demerara.
DOB: July 20, 1991
DOD: February 5, 2021
He was the son of Nicole Wade and Sheldon Solomon.
Brother of Chris, Isaiah, Tenisha and Kiana.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
