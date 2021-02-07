Belle West man stabbed over old football grievance

– Three brothers in custody

Kaieteur News – Three brothers, aged 26, 23 and the other below 18 years, are now in police custody after allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old Belle West, West Coast Demerara man to death on Friday evening.

Dead is Emanuel Solomon called “Manny.” According to police reports, Solomon was attacked by the three suspects over an alleged misunderstanding over a football game that occurred some eight months ago.

Solomon’s mother and sister, who were at home at the time, witnessed the murder. According to the distraught woman, her son was sitting in front of their 317 Belle West home when he was approached by the three brothers and an unidentified female.

The woman recounted that the men dismounted their bikes, rushed to her son and immediately starting stabbing him with what appeared to be a pair of scissors.

In efforts to escape the blows, Solomon reportedly ran into his neighbour’s home and jumped out a nearby window with the men in hot pursuit.

The woman stated that her son fell into a hole in the yard and the suspects used it as an opportunity to restrain him.

“When he fell into the hole, they ran behind him and one of the brothers held him down while the big one continued stabbing him and the other brother was lashing him with a piece of wood. The woman that was with them stand up behind screaming ‘stab he, stab he’ and he barely managed to push them off and jump over the fence into our yard,” she continued.

The woman added that the suspects ran after her son and even after he retreated into his house, the suspects rushed to her and her daughter as they quickly tried to lock the doors.

“They rush to me and my daughter and I told Manny to hurry and bolt the door. After the door lock, they started pelting the windows to get to him inside. He skin was full of mud and blood. The last thing he asked me was for a cup of water before he collapse in the kitchen,” the woman said.

While the suspects escaped, neighbours who heard their screams emerged from their homes and managed to transport Solomon to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for medical treatment but by that time, it was too late. He was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was then escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlor where it awaits a post mortem examination.

According to the woman, her son received eight stab wounds in total; four below the heart and four in his abdomen.

While the police report stated that the altercation stemmed from an old football grievance, the woman relayed that she has no knowledge of this, as her son stopped playing football months ago.

She told Kaieteur News in tears “I would have preferred they come and tell me about the problem…come and tell me and leave he alone. This is some problem eight months ago, eight months and now my son dead.”

The police report also stated that after receiving information, officers ventured to the home of the suspects in Belle West. When apprehended by police, one of the brothers relayed that Solomon allegedly hit him with a wood causing him to sustain injuries to his face and left hand earlier.

He then left and complained to his two older brothers and they then assaulted the deceased. Later on, his brothers were handed over to the police by their mother. The three remain in police custody as investigations continue.