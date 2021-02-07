Arson suspected in East Bank Berbice fire

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested a man in connection with a fire that destroyed the house he shared with his brother and sister-in-law of Enfield Village, East Bank Berbice.

Reports from the police indicate that the fire may have been set by the man to the two-storey wooden structure. Kaieteur News understands that the fire started around 16:30 hrs. on Friday. The building is owned by Jagatnarine Mangru of Florida, USA, but is being occupied by Haresh Mangru, 25; his reputed wife, 17-year-old Kimberly Mahadeo; and the suspect, Ramnarine Mangru called Baby, 22.

Haresh, a farmer, told police that at about 16:00 hrs. on Friday, he left for his farm, which is situated about 200 yards to the back of the yard. Shortly after he said he heard persons shouting “fire fire” and he saw smoke in the air.

He said he left and went to the front of the yard and there he noticed the back of the upper flat engulfed in flames.The fire service was immediately summoned. The building was not insured and no one was injured. Ramnarine Mangru was arrested and placed into custody pending an investigation.