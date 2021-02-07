Latest update February 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Arson suspected in East Bank Berbice fire

Feb 07, 2021 News

The house on fire.

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested a man in connection with a fire that destroyed the house he shared with his brother and sister-in-law of Enfield Village, East Bank Berbice.

Reports from the police indicate that the fire may have been set by the man to the two-storey wooden structure. Kaieteur News understands that the fire started around 16:30 hrs. on Friday. The building is owned by Jagatnarine Mangru of Florida, USA, but is being occupied by Haresh Mangru, 25; his reputed wife, 17-year-old Kimberly Mahadeo; and the suspect, Ramnarine Mangru called Baby, 22.

Haresh, a farmer, told police that at about 16:00 hrs. on Friday, he left for his farm, which is situated about 200 yards to the back of the yard. Shortly after he said he heard persons shouting “fire fire” and he saw smoke in the air.

He said he left and went to the front of the yard and there he noticed the back of the upper flat engulfed in flames.The fire service was immediately summoned. The building was not insured and no one was injured. Ramnarine Mangru was arrested and placed into custody pending an investigation.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Everest Cricket Club launches inaugural Speaker’s Int’l Softball Cup

Everest Cricket Club launches inaugural Speaker’s Int’l Softball...

Feb 07, 2021

By Zaheer Mohamed The Everest Cricket Club on Friday night launched the inaugural Speaker’s Cup International softball cricket tournament. This competition is scheduled to be staged from April 2-4...
Read More
GBA Referee/Judges Commission now comprised of 60% females

GBA Referee/Judges Commission now comprised of...

Feb 07, 2021

Regional Super50 starts today in Antigua Jaguars, Tridents clash tomorrow in D/N game

Regional Super50 starts today in Antigua Jaguars,...

Feb 07, 2021

Endurance Championship round 1 Battle for bragging rights begins

Endurance Championship round 1 Battle for...

Feb 07, 2021

ECCB condemns attempts to hold disruptive Demerara Cricket Board Elections

ECCB condemns attempts to hold disruptive...

Feb 07, 2021

CGI Honors Academy Contracts despite COVID 19 impact

CGI Honors Academy Contracts despite COVID 19...

Feb 07, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]