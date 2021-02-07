Absence of Kanapang Village Toshao hampers audit of presidential grant for sewing project

Kaieteur News – The absence of the Kanapang Village’s toshao has hampered the audit of a Presidential Grant valued at $1.2 million which was given in 2017 for a sewing project. This finding was highlighted in the 2019 Auditor General (AG)’s report.

The grant was received by the Kanapang Village Council according to the AG’s report, to execute a sewing project in the village which is located in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), but when checks were carried out in 2018, the council did not account for the grant in its records.

In the Ministry’s response, the Head of the Budget Agency acknowledged the finding and said that the Ministry’s last visit to the village was in 2019 and residents confirmed that the project was executed.

It further stated that in the absence of the Toshao, the bills could not be verified.

Nevertheless, the Audit Office has recommended that the Head of the Budget Agency takes action to uplift the relevant receipts and submit them for audit.

In a previous AG report, it was stated that the audit office conducted audits in 32 Amerindian villages in February 2018. The Kanapang Village Council was among those flagged for uplifting cheques from the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs but the amounts were not accounted for in their records.

Additionally, the 2019 AG report also flagged the Ministry for poor management of the Amerindian Purpose Fund, noting that over the years observations have been made concerning significant sums of money which were received and expended from the APF and the Ministry’s continued poor financial management.

It was also said that the Ministry has failed to put measures in place for proper use, record keeping and management of the fund.