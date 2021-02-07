Absence of Kanapang Village Toshao hampers audit of presidential grant for sewing project

Latest update February 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The absence of the Kanapang Village’s toshao has hampered the audit of a Presidential Grant valued at $1.2 million which was given in 2017 for a sewing project. This finding was highlighted in the 2019 Auditor General (AG)’s report.
The grant was received by the Kanapang Village Council according to the AG’s report, to execute a sewing project in the village which is located in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), but when checks were carried out in 2018, the council did not account for the grant in its records.
In the Ministry’s response, the Head of the Budget Agency acknowledged the finding and said that the Ministry’s last visit to the village was in 2019 and residents confirmed that the project was executed.
It further stated that in the absence of the Toshao, the bills could not be verified.
Nevertheless, the Audit Office has recommended that the Head of the Budget Agency takes action to uplift the relevant receipts and submit them for audit.
In a previous AG report, it was stated that the audit office conducted audits in 32 Amerindian villages in February 2018. The Kanapang Village Council was among those flagged for uplifting cheques from the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs but the amounts were not accounted for in their records.
Additionally, the 2019 AG report also flagged the Ministry for poor management of the Amerindian Purpose Fund, noting that over the years observations have been made concerning significant sums of money which were received and expended from the APF and the Ministry’s continued poor financial management.
It was also said that the Ministry has failed to put measures in place for proper use, record keeping and management of the fund.
Feb 07, 2021By Zaheer Mohamed The Everest Cricket Club on Friday night launched the inaugural Speaker’s Cup International softball cricket tournament. This competition is scheduled to be staged from April 2-4...
Feb 07, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Feb 07, 2021
Kaieteur News – No one can tell me there isn’t a book, a song, a movie, a singer, that whenever your marriage anniversary... more
Kaieteur News – The APNU+AFC does not belong within the National Assembly. While it is indisputable that the Coalition... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Developing countries, including the member states of the Caribbean Community... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]