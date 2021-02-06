Wiltshire Dominoes and STSC football set for tomorrow

Latest update February 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a dominoes competition tomorrow at Turning Point starting at 14:30hrs. Entrance fee is $12,000 and $20,000 will be added to the prizes. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672.
Meanwhile, South Turkeyen Sports Committee (STSC) will be hosting a football and penalty shootout competition also tomorrow at Vryheid’s Lust playfield starting at 08:00hrs. Entrance fee is $1,000. At stake are trophies, medals and cash prizes donated by Johnny Barnwell, Wesley Tyndall, Carry Cargo and Rodwell.
