Where is the voice of the regulator on Exxon’s flaring?

– No politician should be speaking for the EPA – Dr. Adams

Kaieteur News – The announcement made last week that ExxonMobil subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Limited (EEPGL), would be flaring above pilot levels yet again at the Liza Destiny oil vessel due its faulty gas compressor system was one that should have emerged from Guyana’s regulator, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Instead, the nation heard nothing but radio silence from the nation’s environmental watchdog. Kaieteur News was able to secure confirmation of ExxonMobil’s activities from the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat but he was not able to provide details on the extent to which the oil giant would be flaring.

In light of this, the previous head of the EPA, Dr. Vincent Adams, said that Bharrat or no politician for that matter should be speaking on behalf of the agency.

Dr. Adams pointed out on Kaieteur Radio’s programme, Governance, Corruption and Justice that such a key regulator should have been more proactive in informing and updating Guyana’s populace on what issues were discovered aboard the Liza Destiny FPSO along with ensuing solutions or sanctions.

“The EPA is the one who suppose to be responding to the public and to the media inquiries. So to me, it is kind of disappointing when you see the EPA is not responding and when you see the Minister responding for technical issues that I don’t think that the Minister is aware of,” he lamented.

According to Dr. Adams, the EPA is in receipt of all technical information relating to Exxon’s operations on the Liza Destiny FPSO but strange enough, it was Minister Vickram Bharrat who, via an invited comment, said that the oil giant would continue to operate at full capacity with no fines or penalties for its increased flaring.

The then EPA Director pointed out too that as a matter of fact, the process is for Exxon to report to EPA on any malfunctions and it is the EPA’s duty to relay that information to the government and the public.

“It’s very disappointing when the Minister is speaking for the EPA and the EPA is not even saying a word. And I’m not blaming the EPA because you know who knows why or the instructions that the EPA is getting,” Dr. Adams continued.

The environmental engineer highlighted that when the EPA was under his stead, one of his most critical mandates was to ensure he was given the authority and independence to execute his work free of political influence.

Dr. Adams added, “Fortunately for me, during my term, not a single politician including the president ever one day tried to influence my decisions…”

The EPA, he concluded, has an obligation to Guyana’s public with a responsibility to give government updates when necessary. Dr. Adams said too that the agency’s recent laid back approach on Exxon’s flaring which in turn releases cancer-causing agents into the air leaves much to be desired.