Rocky Memorial T20 West MMZ Future Youths overcome West Coast Warriors

Latest update February 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 06, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – West Met-en-Meer Zorg Future Youths defeated West Coast Warriors by three wickets when the teams collided in the Amrit Rai Memorial T20 fixture on Sunday last at Met-en -Meer Zorg ground.
Batting first, West Coast Warriors were bowled out for 103 in 18.1 overs. Ronaldo Renee made 58 with five fours and three sixes while Ameer Singh made 15 and Richie Looknauth 10. Derrick Foo grabbed 3-13, Randy Lindore had 2-10 and Devon lord 1-20. In reply, the host were placed on 65-7, but eventually reached the target. Skipper Jermaine Maxwell struck seven sixes in an unbeaten 63 Adrain Johnson made 18; Looknaurh claimed 3-10 and Mahendra Nandkishore 2-5. Rai was a member of the Wolf Warriors cricket team. He led them to victory in the inaugural GTT 10/10 competition. The organizers club has expressed gratitude to Feroze Barakat and MMZ CC for their assistance.
Rai passed away following a vehicular accident in December 18.
