Remorseful father gets six months jail time for burglaryv

Kaieteur News – A father of two who resides at Lot 85 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday sentenced to six months imprisonment after he was charged with breaking and entering the premises of a businessman.

The defendant, John Hassan, 50, appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Court to answer to the charge. It was alleged that between February 1 and February 2, 2021 at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, he broke into and entered the property of Yi Dong Lin, a businessman, and carted off with a quantity of items valued $236,000.

These items included three hammocks, a quantity of extension cords, mops, one solar panel, two boxes sanding disks, seven door locks, two gas cylinder heads, one nail gun, three electric drills, three angle grinders, one gas stove, one sanding machine, one Gig saw, one car jack, and a quantity of pampers.

Hassan pleaded guilty to the offence and offered an explanation.

He told the court that every month he has to pay $60,000 in rent and was dismissed from his construction work because of the Coronavirus pandemic. He said he was not able to get a stable job since then. Hassan begged the court for leniency since this was the first offence he has ever committed.

After listening to Hassan’s explanation, Magistrate George sentenced him to six months behind bars, citing the fact that he used the first opportunity to plead guilty and didn’t waste the court’s time.