Region Four pensioner recorded as 180th COVID-19 fatality

Feb 06, 2021

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that an 86-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has been recorded as Guyana’s 180th COVID-19 fatality. In its press release, it was stated that the man succumbed while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Additionally, the Ministry reported 107 new infections from the virus, which is among the highest numbers recorded in one day, so far for 2021. Its daily dashboard update showed the COVID-19 case toll increased to 7,887 cases.
The dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 746 in home isolation, 56 in institutional isolation and 13 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,901 persons have recovered from the virus with 75 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

