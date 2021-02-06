Region Four pensioner recorded as 180th COVID-19 fatality

Latest update February 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that an 86-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has been recorded as Guyana’s 180th COVID-19 fatality. In its press release, it was stated that the man succumbed while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Additionally, the Ministry reported 107 new infections from the virus, which is among the highest numbers recorded in one day, so far for 2021. Its daily dashboard update showed the COVID-19 case toll increased to 7,887 cases.
The dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 746 in home isolation, 56 in institutional isolation and 13 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,901 persons have recovered from the virus with 75 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
Feb 06, 2021Kaieteur News – Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a dominoes competition tomorrow at Turning Point starting at 14:30hrs. Entrance fee is $12,000 and $20,000 will be added to the prizes. Teams can...
Feb 06, 2021
Feb 06, 2021
Feb 06, 2021
Feb 06, 2021
Feb 06, 2021
Kaieteur News – Fareed Zakaria has featured an article from the journal “Foreign Affairs” by Sebastian Strangio... more
Kaieteur News – The international community must be wary of Guyana. Ever since 1989, the international community has... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced his availability... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]