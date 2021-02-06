Prisoner kills inmate with brick in towel

Kaieteur News – A prisoner yesterday morning succumbed to the injuries, which he sustained after one of his inmates struck him in the head with a brick wrapped in a towel.

The dead inmate has been identified as, Victor Soomaru, 40, of 85 Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown. Soomaru was admitted to the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, on February 1, 2021, for allegedly trafficking 1.959 grams of cannabis.

According to a press release from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), the incident happened around 21:05hrs on Thursday, in Unit One, the Quarantine Section which housed Soomaru, the suspect and three other inmates.

The release stated that the prison officers on duty were alerted and it was reported to them that Soomaru was struck to the head with a piece of brick wrapped in a towel while he was asleep by another remanded prisoner.

Soomaru was immediately taken out of the Quarantine Section and escorted to the Prison Infirmary where he was seen by the medical personnel on duty and given the necessary medical attention. He was later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further medical treatment.

Yesterday, around 10:30hrs, Soomaru succumbed while he was still receiving medical attention at GPHC. His body was then taken to the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The Officer-in-Charge, of the Lusignan Prison has since made contact with Soomaru’s mother, and informed her of the incident. The GPS also informed the Guyana Police Force (GPF) of the incident and the matter is currently being investigated. The suspect was also relocated.