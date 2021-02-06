Latest update February 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Prisoner kills inmate with brick in towel

Feb 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A prisoner yesterday morning succumbed to the injuries, which he sustained after one of his inmates struck him in the head with a brick wrapped in a towel.

The dead inmate has been identified as, Victor Soomaru, 40, of 85 Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown. Soomaru was admitted to the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, on February 1, 2021, for allegedly trafficking 1.959 grams of cannabis.

According to a press release from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), the incident happened around 21:05hrs on Thursday, in Unit One, the Quarantine Section which housed Soomaru, the suspect and three other inmates.

The release stated that the prison officers on duty were alerted and it was reported to them that Soomaru was struck to the head with a piece of brick wrapped in a towel while he was asleep by another remanded prisoner.

Soomaru was immediately taken out of the Quarantine Section and escorted to the Prison Infirmary where he was seen by the medical personnel on duty and given the necessary medical attention. He was later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further medical treatment.

Yesterday, around 10:30hrs, Soomaru succumbed while he was still receiving medical attention at GPHC. His body was then taken to the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The Officer-in-Charge, of the Lusignan Prison has since made contact with Soomaru’s mother, and informed her of the incident. The GPS also informed the Guyana Police Force (GPF) of the incident and the matter is currently being investigated. The suspect was also relocated.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Wiltshire Dominoes and STSC football set for tomorrow

Wiltshire Dominoes and STSC football set for tomorrow

Feb 06, 2021

Kaieteur News – Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a dominoes competition tomorrow at Turning Point starting at 14:30hrs. Entrance fee is $12,000 and $20,000 will be added to the prizes. Teams can...
Read More
Essequibian Ramsawak “excited” to form cricket club in Canada

Essequibian Ramsawak “excited” to form...

Feb 06, 2021

Rocky Memorial T20 West MMZ Future Youths overcome West Coast Warriors

Rocky Memorial T20 West MMZ Future Youths...

Feb 06, 2021

Central Police Station Sports and Recreational center gets more donations

Central Police Station Sports and Recreational...

Feb 06, 2021

BCB to launch $1M Vitality Inc cricket gears project for eight clubs in Upper Corentyne

BCB to launch $1M Vitality Inc cricket gears...

Feb 06, 2021

BCB to launch historic Shimron and Nirvani Hetmeyer Berbice Cricket Trust Fund

BCB to launch historic Shimron and Nirvani...

Feb 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]