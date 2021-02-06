Man charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammunition and ganja

Kaieteur News – A man was on Thursday placed on bail when he appeared in court to answer to three charges which alleged that he had an illegal firearm, ammunitions and a quantity of cannabis in his possession.

The defendant, Jason Latchmanarine of Number 68 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, made his first court appearance in the Springlands Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Alex Moore.

Latchmanarine denied the charges that were read to him. The first and second charges stated that on February 3, 2021, at Number 68 Village, Corentyne, he had in his possession, one 12-gauge single-barrel shotgun, six 9 mm rounds and eight 12-gauge cartridges, when he is not a licensed firearm holder.

The last charge alleged that on the same date and at the same location, he had 84 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to a police report, about 14:00hrs on the day in question, ranks from Regional Division Six, acting on information received, went to a house located in Number 68 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and conducted a search.

During the search, the ranks discovered the items and arrested the suspect.

Magistrate Moore granted the defendant bail in the sum of $50,000. The matter was adjourned to April 22, 2021.