Latest update February 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammunition and ganja

Feb 06, 2021 News

The items that were discovered during the search.

Kaieteur News – A man was on Thursday placed on bail when he appeared in court to answer to three charges which alleged that he had an illegal firearm, ammunitions and a quantity of cannabis in his possession.
The defendant, Jason Latchmanarine of Number 68 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, made his first court appearance in the Springlands Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Alex Moore.
Latchmanarine denied the charges that were read to him. The first and second charges stated that on February 3, 2021, at Number 68 Village, Corentyne, he had in his possession, one 12-gauge single-barrel shotgun, six 9 mm rounds and eight 12-gauge cartridges, when he is not a licensed firearm holder.
The last charge alleged that on the same date and at the same location, he had 84 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.
According to a police report, about 14:00hrs on the day in question, ranks from Regional Division Six, acting on information received, went to a house located in Number 68 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and conducted a search.
During the search, the ranks discovered the items and arrested the suspect.
Magistrate Moore granted the defendant bail in the sum of $50,000. The matter was adjourned to April 22, 2021.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Wiltshire Dominoes and STSC football set for tomorrow

Wiltshire Dominoes and STSC football set for tomorrow

Feb 06, 2021

Kaieteur News – Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a dominoes competition tomorrow at Turning Point starting at 14:30hrs. Entrance fee is $12,000 and $20,000 will be added to the prizes. Teams can...
Read More
Essequibian Ramsawak “excited” to form cricket club in Canada

Essequibian Ramsawak “excited” to form...

Feb 06, 2021

Rocky Memorial T20 West MMZ Future Youths overcome West Coast Warriors

Rocky Memorial T20 West MMZ Future Youths...

Feb 06, 2021

Central Police Station Sports and Recreational center gets more donations

Central Police Station Sports and Recreational...

Feb 06, 2021

BCB to launch $1M Vitality Inc cricket gears project for eight clubs in Upper Corentyne

BCB to launch $1M Vitality Inc cricket gears...

Feb 06, 2021

BCB to launch historic Shimron and Nirvani Hetmeyer Berbice Cricket Trust Fund

BCB to launch historic Shimron and Nirvani...

Feb 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]