Male teacher being investigated for sexual grooming of student

Kaieteur News – A male teacher attached to a private school in Georgetown has found himself in hot water after a student filed a complaint that he is making sexual advances towards her.
According to a source, the teacher is attached to a private school in Georgetown. On Monday last, the student made complaints about the teacher and his sexual advances on social media towards her.
According to a conversation seen by this publication, the teacher first asked the student to be his girlfriend. He said, “I wants u to be my girl but u might run up my pressure plus I’m not your type so guess it’s for the best.”
The conversation then went on with the teacher stating, “[Student’s name] if I end up being the one tht f&%$ u, would you tell anyone?” The teacher later stated that it was a joke but then went on to tell the student, “If u did lil more big hmmm you want a good f*&%king then u gone see what is real bad”, “Only god tell me why I like ur lil a$$” and “U best thank got that I can’t get to f*&% cuz u wuda see what is real thug.”
Kaieteur News confirmed with sources at the Ministry of Education that a report was made and that the matter is being investigated for the alleged sexual grooming of a child under the age of 16.
