Labourer remanded for murder of step-nephews

Feb 06, 2021 News

Mother of the dead boys

Mahendra Ramotar (Dead)

Surendra Raghunandan (Dead)

Kaieteur News – A labourer was yesterday charged at the No.51 Magistrate Court for the murder of his step-nephews from No.43 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Appearing before the court to answer to the charge was Vernan Ravi Rangadoo, 45. He was charged with the murder of Mahendra Ramotar called “Sonny” and Surendra Raghunandan called “Ranga”. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.
The prosecution indicated to Magistrate Alex Moore who made a virtual appearance that the file is not complete since there were recommendations by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack to have further investigations into the incident. The accused was then remanded to prison until April 23, where the case will be heard again.
Meanwhile, as the accused made his way out of court escorted by armed police ranks, he was asked by Kaieteur News about his reason for committing the brutal act. He responded, “Dem does beat me too much.” He further said, upon inquiry, that he stabbed the brothers by himself.

Vernan Ravi Rangadoo

He then exclaimed, “You got to be a madman to do this without a reason.”
On Sunday last, it was reported that the two brothers, Mahendra and Surendra, were murdered on the No. 43 Public Road while their mother, Sookmattie Richmond remains hospitalized due to a deep slash to the breast area during the said incident.
Based on the information provided to the police by the accused, there was a domestic dispute between his brother Randolph Richmond and Sookmattie. The accused told police that he grabbed a knife and stabbed the two men in his brother’s defence and subsequently stabbed his sister-in-law. He then returned home.
This news agency understands that the police arrested the murder accused at his house on the said night and the murder weapon was recovered there too.
Post mortem examinations that were conducted on the bodies of the brothers by Government Pathologist, Vivekanand Bridgmohan and revealed that Raghunandan died of collapsed lungs due to multiple stab wounds. That was compounded by shock and haemorrhage. As for Ramotar, he died of stab wounds to the abdomen and thorax (chest) compounded by shock and haemorrhage.

 

