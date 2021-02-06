Guyana’s democracy score declines after harrowing elections saga – Report

Latest update February 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Following Guyana’s distressing five-month elections saga last year, Guyana fell back four places on the 2020 Democracy Index, which is prepared by the Economic Intelligence Unit.
The index seeks to display the levels of democracy in 167 countries and assesses them by their electoral process and pluralism, the functioning of government, political participation, political culture and civil liberties. Guyana ranked 75 on the index in 2020, moving down from the 71 ranking obtained in 2019. Guyana’s overall score on the 2020 index is 6.01, resulting in the country being placed under the list of countries with “flawed democracies”.
The index has four regime types. These are countries with full democracies score within 9.0 to 10.0 or 8.0 to 9.0; countries with flawed democracies score within 7.0 to 8.0 or 6.0 to 7.0; countries with hybrid regimes (which is a mixture of authoritarian and democratic regimes) score within 5.0 to 6.0 or 4.0 to 5.0 and authoritarian regimes score within 3.0- 4.0, 2.0 to 3.0 or 0-2.0.
Guyana has managed to barely surpass the score, which deems a country’s regime as hybrid according to the index. For electoral process and pluralism, Guyana scored 6.50, for the functioning of government 5.36, for political participation 6.11 and for civil liberties 7.06.
The top five countries on the Index are Norway, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand and Canada while the bottom five were Chad, Syria, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and North Korea. Norway, Iceland and Sweden maintained their rankings from 2019.
Within the Caribbean Region, Trinidad has scored the highest rank of 41, with a score of 7.1, improving from their rank of 43 in 2019, while Haiti obtained the lowest rank of 106 with a score of 4.22.
Guyana was also listed as one of the countries that went ahead with key elections amid the pandemic.
