GPHC welcomes new Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Rambarran

Feb 06, 2021 News

New GPHC Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Robbie Rambarran

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) welcomed with open arms yesterday, its new Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO), Robbie Rambarran.
In its press release, it was stated that Rambarran is no stranger to the GPHC. He started his career at the Corporation in 2002 as a Clerk in its Stores Department and through his 13 years there, he continued to advance, holding various positions. According to the GPHC, during his 13-year tenure, he served as the Stores Coordinator, Assistant Director of Finance, Finance Director and Chief Executive Officer before moving on to the international development sector in 2015.
Rambarran holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and professional qualifications in Procurement and Project Management. In addition to his professional skills, the corporation also noted Rambarran’s human resources and managerial qualities, combined with his experience and knowledge of the GPHC’s operations at various levels after years of serving. They stated that these qualities saw him emerging as the most promising candidate following an extensive and extremely competitive selection process.
“Mr. Rambarran brings exceptional knowledge, ability and background to the GPHC which is projected to amplify the institution’s capacity to offer safe, high quality care to the people it serves,” the Corporation expressed.
His position was previously held by Brigadier (retired) George Lewis.

