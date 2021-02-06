Latest update February 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle retires

Feb 06, 2021 News

After 36 years of service…

Outgoing Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle, DSM.

Kaieteur News – After 36 years of serving in the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), Chief Fire Officer, Marlon Gentle, has retired.
In a simple ceremony on Wednesday, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Permanent Secretary, Mae Thomas; and other members of the GFS said farewell to Gentle. The ceremony was held at the GFS Headquarters.
In his outgoing remarks, Gentle who is a recipient of the Disciplined Service Medal (DSM) stated that there is no “I” in team, as he encouraged the fire fighters to support the new leadership of the GFS. He also called on them to remember the prerequisite of discipline which is “obedience to your superiors and consideration for your subordinates”. He also challenged the fire fighters to do better than him and to be their brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.

Incoming Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo.

Gentle further expressed his gratitude to Minister Benn, while highlighting the Minister’s helpful and cooperative nature in working for the good of Guyana. He stated that on many occasions such as the 2005 floods, the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital fire, and other fires on Regent Street, Georgetown; Minister Benn, during his term as Minister of Public Works, assisted him in his work as a fire fighter.
In Minister Benn’s address, he thanked Gentle for his devoted service to Guyana and for leaving the GFS with an overall improved outlook. The Minister highlighted that the outlook is inclusive of better systems, more assets, and better services.
Minister Benn also stated that it is our responsibility to ensure that a better life is passed on to the next generation. He also encouraged the fire fighters to continue to build, optimize and improve their service to their country.
After Gentle’s outgoing remarks and the Minister’s address, the ceremonial colours were given to the incoming Chief Fire Officer, Kalamadeen Edoo.

