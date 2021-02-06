EU considers law to clamp down on corporate abuses around the world

Kaieteur News – Internationally respected anti-corruption watchdog, Global Witness, is on a mission to ensure that European legislators pass a new law that would have sweeping implications for corporations and governments everywhere. If the group is successful, it would allow for victims of en vironmental and other forms of corporate abuse to seek justice in European courts.

The EU said in a January 27 last posting, that the draft legislative initiative calls on the European Commission to urgently present a law to ensure companies are held accountable and liable when they harm – or contribute to harming – human rights, the environment and good governance. The initiative also called for the proposed law to guarantee access to legal remedies for victims.

In effect, corporations would have to prove to the EU that they are complying with environmental and human rights due diligence obligations around the world.

“Corporations across the world are leaving a trail of devastation and disaster – too often they’re also harming entire communities in their dash for profit. We need a new law to force them to put people and planet before profit.” Global Witness said, in advocacy.

It stressed that the consideration should cover all sectors, across the entire value chain, and should cause corporations to identify, prevent and address their human rights, environmental and corruption risks and impacts to stop harm to land and environment defenders.

Global Witness is seeking to ensure that “Victims of corporate abuse anywhere can seek justice and hold companies to account through access to EU courts and civil suits.”

If this law is passed, “Any company that wants to do business in the EU, no matter where they’re based, would need to make sure their entire supply chain is free of abuse,” Global Witness said in a letter to its readers.

At this juncture, the European Union is consulting with the public on the proposed legislation which could see corporations scrambling to correct their tainted records around the world. Because of the wide-reaching impact the legislation would have, the consultation extends past the borders of the EU. Global Witness said thousands have already done so.

The NGO is concerned that lobbyists could find success in watering down the proposed legislation. That is why it is on its own campaign, gathering up signatures of persons who would throw their support behind its advocacy.

“The EU wants to hear from you!” Global Witness said in its campaign. “Right now, thousands of us from all over the world are coming together to tell the EU to give this law real impact – and make companies think twice before they put profits ahead of people and the planet. Anyone, anywhere can take part in the consultation and ask the EU to make this law as strong as possible…”

With the advent of Guyana’s oil industry, Kaieteur News has shed light on a sea of corruption and environmental and human rights abuses by oil companies around the world. Though the EU is constituted by just 27 member states, this legislation could have an impact across the planet. If the European Parliament passes the law, each member state would be bound by it.

The takeaway from the Global Witness campaign for a small country like Guyana, with little capacity to verify, monitor and regulate on its own, would be that its citizens may be able to seek redress in European courts.