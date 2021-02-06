Dem politicians singing and dancing to de same tune

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Long ago, dem used to have a song which guh like this, “Open de door leh me man come in, all ah we a wan family. Open de door leh me man come in, all ah we a wan family. “

Dat is the same song wah de Hap-New+Hay-Eff-See bin sing to de Pee Pee Pee. All of dem ah wan family.

Yuh ever ask yuh self how come de Hap-New bin in deh fuh five years and dem nah charge nobody from de Pee Pee Pee fuh dem oil blocks? Yuh ever ask yuh self how come de SARA bin do investigation into oil blocks but no charges nah file even though de oil blocks bin give away to friends and cronies?

If yuh wan know why, yuh gat fuh sing dat song again, “Open de door leh me man come in, all ah we a wan family. Open de door leh me man come in, all ah we a wan family.”

Wah dem politicians do with de oil blocks was barefaced robbery. Is like if you gat a mango tree and you call a man and ask he fuh climb de tree and pick de mangoes fuh you. Yuh promise he when he done, yuh gan give he a bucket full fuh he self. But when he done, he carry away all wah he pick and leff two green mangoes fuh yuh.

Dat is wah dem oil companies and dem friends and cronies wah get dem oil blocks do to Guyana. Dem carry away de whole tree and leff two scrawny green mangoes fuh we.

Talk half and remember all dem politicians ah wan family!