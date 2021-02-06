Cop taken to court for causing death by dangerous driving

Kaieteur News – A police constable attached to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Tactical Service Unit, was yesterday charged with causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at the Providence Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

The defendant, Steffon Ramsay, pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on January 5, last, he drove minibus PWW 7172 owned by the GPF in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Dulmatie Deochand called ‘Aunty Dolly,’ 59, of Section ‘C’ Block Y, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Ramsay was granted bail to the tune of $600,000 and will make his next court appearance on February 19.

According to previous reporting, the accident occurred at 07:26hrs on Nandy Park Public Road, East Bank Demerara, while the rush hour three-lane system was in place.

Kaieteur News understands that before she met her demise, the mother of four was heading to her workplace, M.S. Hack 7 Sons Supermarket.

Reports are that the minibus driven by the police constable was heading north along the western side of the eastern carriageway. At the time, the traffic was converted into a three-lane system heading to the city. Ramsay reportedly told police that he was driving at a slow rate when he saw the woman approaching the pedestrian crossing. He further stated that as he was about eight feet away from the crossing, the woman started to cross the road on the pedestrian crossing. Upon seeing this, Ramsay claimed that he tried to swerve to avoid a collision, but ended up hitting the 59-year-old. Deochand fell as a result of the hit. She was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

When this publication had contacted the family, they related that the woman suffered a broken neck, broken arm, and bruises to her face. A hole was seen on the left side of her face too.

Ramsay was arrested and an investigation was launched.