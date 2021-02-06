Latest update February 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Abrams Zuil man reportedly drowns while taking bath in trench

Feb 06, 2021

Kaieteur News – A twenty-seven years old man from Abrams Zuil, Essequibo Coast, reportedly drowned last Thursday, whilst taking a bath in a trench.
Police have identified the deceased as Lennox Ballieram.
According the dead man’s mother, Ballieram left home sometime around 20:00hrs last Thursday night to take a bath in a trench, which is situated in front of their home. The grieving mother said that when she observed that her son had not returned, she made checks for him but he was nowhere to be seen.
Around 06:30hrs yesterday morning, Ballieram’s brother noticed his towel near the trench. When the man went into the trench, he found his brother’s body under water.
The body was subsequently retrieved and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The body was further escorted to the Suddie Mortuary, presently awaiting a post mortem examination.

