West Bank minimart robbed by bandits

Kaieteur News – A minimart located on the West Bank of Demerara, was on Wednesday, robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and other items by two bandits.
According to a police report, the robbery occurred at NV Mini Mart, which is located at 488 First Avenue, La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD. Around 18:45 hrs., two unidentifiable males entered the shop. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a handgun and the bandits relieved the 23-year-old cashier of Dairy Farm, Onderneeming, of her jewellery, cell phone and a quantity of phone cards and cash.
The bandits then made good their escape and the police were alerted. No arrest has yet been made, and the investigation into the matter is ongoing.
