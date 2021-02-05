Latest update February 5th, 2021 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two more fatalities added to COVID-19 death toll

Feb 05, 2021 News

The COVID-19 dashboard

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two more persons have died from the COVID-19 virus; a 54-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 73-year-old male from Region One (Barima-Waini). In its press release, the Ministry stated that both persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The COVID-19 death toll has now increased to 179 deaths.
The ministry also reported 66 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. This has brought the case toll to 7,780, according to its daily dashboard update.
The dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 710 in home isolation, 62 in institutional isolation and 15 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,826 persons have recovered from the virus with 64 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Panko Steel Fabrication golf tourney set for Sunday

Panko Steel Fabrication golf tourney set for Sunday

Feb 05, 2021

Kaieteur News – After a lengthy hiatus competitive Golf will make a grand return to the Lusignan Golf Course when the Panko Steel Fabricating tournament tees off from 09:00hrs on Sunday. The...
Read More
Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s hundred and Mustafizur Rahman’s strikes make it Bangladesh’s day

Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s hundred and Mustafizur...

Feb 05, 2021

Fruta Conquerors to compete in 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield

Fruta Conquerors to compete in 2021 Concacaf...

Feb 05, 2021

Afruica Gentle fulfilling dream of playing College Tennis Says Cultural gap is big in Baltimore, Maryland USA

Afruica Gentle fulfilling dream of playing...

Feb 05, 2021

Regal Sports supports Sophia Cricket Club

Regal Sports supports Sophia Cricket Club

Feb 04, 2021

Guyanese Boxer Reginald Ford dies at 67

Guyanese Boxer Reginald Ford dies at 67

Feb 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]