Two more fatalities added to COVID-19 death toll

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two more persons have died from the COVID-19 virus; a 54-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 73-year-old male from Region One (Barima-Waini). In its press release, the Ministry stated that both persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The COVID-19 death toll has now increased to 179 deaths.

The ministry also reported 66 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. This has brought the case toll to 7,780, according to its daily dashboard update.

The dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 710 in home isolation, 62 in institutional isolation and 15 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,826 persons have recovered from the virus with 64 new recoveries recorded yesterday.