Traffic congestion and crime prompted road-clearing exercise at Vreed-en-Hoop

Kaieteur News – The numerous complaints of traffic build-up and reports of criminal activities around the Vreed-en-Hoop area, were the main reasons that prompted both the Police and the Regional Democratic Council of Region Three to conduct a road-clearing exercise earlier this week.

Kaieteur News understands that on Tuesday, a total of six stalls that were positioned right at the Vreed-en-Hoop junction, were removed by both the police and officers from the Council, with support from the vendors. According to a release from the Police, “these stands were directly impeding the free movement of pedestrians from utilizing the pedestrian walkway that are so designated.”

The removal of the stalls will also allow the cleaning of the side drain and walkway, and enhance the physical environment in keeping with the COVID-19 measures outlined.

Last week, the Regional Chairman of Region Three, Mohamed Inshan Ayube, held a meeting with some of the vendors and the members of the Police Force, where this move was first discussed.

Speaking with this publication last Thursday, the Regional Chairman mentioned that they are looking at relocating the vendors. He added that before the vendors are removed, the Council is intensifying its efforts to locate another venue to place them. The Chairman explained that there are certain plans the Council wants to put in place temporarily, before the vendors are relocated. Some of these issues include, vendors must not encroach upon the pedestrian crossing and that they do not cause traffic congestion. In addition to that, the vendors must adhere to the curfew, they must not sell alcohols or drugs at these stalls, or encourage any illegal activity.

Vendors should also have a proper garbage disposal system and observe the necessary COVID-19 measures outlined, so to safeguard themselves and their customers.