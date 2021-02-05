Sophia youth wanted for escaping from lawful custody

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) last evening, issued a wanted bulletin for the Akeem John called “Fineman,” 22, of Lot 144 Block ‘F,’ North Sophia, Georgetown, for escaping from lawful custody.

According to the police, on February 3, 2021, at Mahdia Police Station, John escaped from lawful custody. John was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and break and enter and larceny.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of John, is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6940, 226-1389, 225-8196, 638-8440, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.