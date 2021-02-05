Sophia youth wanted for escaping from lawful custody

Latest update February 5th, 2021 12:58 AM
Feb 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) last evening, issued a wanted bulletin for the Akeem John called “Fineman,” 22, of Lot 144 Block ‘F,’ North Sophia, Georgetown, for escaping from lawful custody.
According to the police, on February 3, 2021, at Mahdia Police Station, John escaped from lawful custody. John was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and break and enter and larceny.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of John, is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6940, 226-1389, 225-8196, 638-8440, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
Feb 05, 2021Kaieteur News – After a lengthy hiatus competitive Golf will make a grand return to the Lusignan Golf Course when the Panko Steel Fabricating tournament tees off from 09:00hrs on Sunday. The...
Feb 05, 2021
Feb 05, 2021
Feb 05, 2021
Feb 04, 2021
Feb 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – Do you know the Brazilian hero, Pele, who is also an international icon and was one of the first Black... more
Kaieteur News – A hire-car driver was shot three times by a bandit recently. The bandit had reportedly entered the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced his availability... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]